Florida's Keyontae Johnson now stable, breathing and speaking on his own

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gator fans, basketball fans, and so many others could breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday: because, via a University of Florida release, Keyontae Johnson's parents announced his condition has been upgraded to stable, breathing and talking on his own.

"Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own, and speaking with us and his doctors at UF Health. He even FaceTimed the team!" the statement from Nika and Marrecus Johnson said. "We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days."

The SEC Preseason Player of the Year collapsed while walking off the court during Saturday's game with Florida State. He was immediately taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition. The University announced Monday that he had been transported to UF Health in Gainesville, but remained in critical, but stable condition, "responding to simple commands."

University Athletic Association officials flew a plane Saturday evening to Virginia to retrieve Johnson's parents. They have remained by his bedside ever since.

Other reports Sunday and Monday said that Johnson was in a medically induced coma; there was also much speculation of what triggered his medical episode.

The Johnson family addressed those claims in their statement:

"We hope people recognize that information that doesn't come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate. We are working closely with Keyontae's doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply for Keyontae and has been praying for him."