A little over one week after diaper dandy Scottie Lewis' decision to return to Gainesville, teammate Keyontae Johnson announced that he, too, will return to school for his junior year. The 6'5'' sophomore from Norfolk, Virginia, was the Gators' leading scorer this season.

Johnson made the announcement via his social media channels Tuesday afternoon.

An All-SEC First Team selection this year, Johnson averaged a team high 14 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game in 2019-2020. That included eight double-doubles and three, 20-point, 10-rebound games.

As a freshman, Johnson 8.1 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game, moving into the starting line-up midway through the season. The Gators advanced to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

With Johnson's announcement, the only "domino" left to fall for Florida is Johnson's fellow sophomore Andrew Nembhard. The Gators point guard declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman campaign, but did not sign with an agent. He has yet to announce his decision.