Kevin Harvick trying to 'soak it all in' ahead of his final Daytona 500

Harvick said he'll try to temper his competitiveness as he attempts to soak in his final Daytona 500 before retiring after the 2023 season.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kevin Harvick has won just about everything during his decorated NASCAR Cup Series career.

A cup series career that started earlier than expected after Dale Earnhardt's death at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Harvick got the call-up after Earnhardt's death and replaced him the following week.

Harvick's competitiveness and victories have often drawn comparisons, but he's not willing to go there.

"For me, it's really trying to stay, and I've always tried to stay true to myself and do the things that got you to this point and beat your own path and fight for what you think is right and do the things that it takes on the racetrack to put yourself in a position to be competitive and win and do all the right things." Harvick said.

Harvick is racing in his final Daytona 500 after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2023 season.

Make no mistake, the 2007 Daytona 500 champion has one thing in mind, winning.

"For me it's going to be a balance between taking all that in and not being grumpy because you're in the competitive mindset and I explain that to people all the time. There's a difference between a meet and greet at the car and a meet and greet away from the racetrack or hospitality or appearance away from the racetrack." Harvick said.

Harvick has gotten to know cup series drivers over the years.

Whether it was a friendly, or "in your face" encounter, he hopes other drivers continue to build similar relationships to help grow the sport.

"It's important for those guys to continue that and get to know each other more because in situations you're going to be in this situation more where you're going to need everybody to be able to collaborate and get the things you want and fight for the right things for the driver and what costs less."

Harvick added there will be no one-offs after his retirement and this season will be his last in a stock car.