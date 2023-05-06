x
Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano.
Credit: AP
Kentucky Derby entrant Mage works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race.

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

Two Phil's and Angel of Empire followed Mage to the finish line in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

This story will be updated. 

