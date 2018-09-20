Welcome to Keep it Teal, episode 2: The Aftermath. In this episode, we break down the Jaguars performance against the Patriots that gave everyone watching a feeling they've never felt before. We talk about about what it was like to be there live next to disgruntled Patriots fans. We also get our hands on exclusive unreleased Bill Belichick post game audio.

Mobile app users click here to listen to the episode.

The episode is only available on Soundcloud as of Wednesday, but has been submitted to Apple Podcasts so it should be available there shortly.

9/19/18's Topics:

Bill Belichick unreleased postgame audio

Patriots trade for Josh Gordon unfortunately

L of the Week: Patriots fans and Rob Gronkowski

Favorite plays and players from Jaguars vs. Patriots

CBS records record rating during game

Tom Brady couldn't handle the Jacksonville crowd noise

Titans preview

NFL should flex Chiefs/Jaguars to SNF

Andrew Willis is a Digital Content Producer at First Coast News and a life-long Jaguars fan

Twitter: @ndywillis

Email: awillis@Firstcoastnews.com

© 2018 WTLV