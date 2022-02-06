Ka'ron Ashley chasing football dreams in honor of his late father

Ka'ron Ashley, Potter's House alum and Edmonton Elks wide receiver has dedicated his whole life to his dad.

The pressure to make a pro football team on any level is difficult, and a local wide receiver has just one more preseason game to try and lock up a spot on the roster.

Ka'ron Ashley, Potter's House alum and Edmonton Elks wide receiver has dedicated his whole life to his dad while trying to live out his childhood dream.

Ashley is currently third on the Elks receiver depth chart. He's a in a battle to lock up the number spot.

"I've put in so much work. So many people told me I couldn't do this and just to be able to participate in the camp, no I'm not satisfied don't get me wrong. But it's like man I'm here and my foot is in the door and that's all I ever needed was an opportunity," says Ka'ron Ashley.

Ashley has been playing football since his pop warner days, first with the Argyle Spartans, then the MLT Cowboys without his dad. Ashley says he and his dad had a nice relationship, but he wasn't able to get to know him like he had wanted to.

Ashley’s dad spent most of his son's early life in prison. His dad was released from prison while Ashley was in high school.

"We always communicated on the phone. He actually came to my high school graduation. He actually came to one of my games in college. So, we definitely started developing that father son relationship," says Ka'ron Ashley.

Sadly, Ashley's father passed away after suffering a stroke at only 46 years old. Ashley says despite his father's death he still feels his dad's love. Ashley also believes his dad is watching down on him and he's very proud of him.

As for his chance of making the team, Ashley says he is confident and that he serves a mighty God.

Ashley and the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League final preseason game is Friday, June 3rd.