Jacksonville rallied from a 21-3 hole, but couldn't convert when it mattered most, en route to their third straight loss

After an anemic first-half from their offense and multiple, special teams miscues, the Jaguars looked all but done at halftime of Sunday's game. But Trevor Lawrence and the Big Cats' offense regrouped, putting together a pair of scoring drives to make it a one possession game in the fourth quarter. The defense finally started getting to Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

But then, there they were again. The penalty flags. One on a would-be touchdown drive for the Jaguars (holding on Jawaan Taylor). Another on a would-be, failed third-down conversion by the Falcons that would've given Jacksonville the ball back (holding on Nevin Lawson).

The Jaguars got the ball back just before the two-minute warning, but this time Lawrence and his receivers couldn't connect, turning the ball over on downs.

And so, for the second time in three weeks, the Jaguars came up just short: Atlanta (5-7) got back in the win column, as they held on for the 21-14 win. With the loss, Jacksonville falls to 2-9.

To be clear, unlike last week's 30-10 loss to the 49ers, there were bright spots for Jacksonville. After suffering a heel injury against the Seahawks Week Nine (and being limited ever since), James Robinson looked like the James Robinson of old. He had 17 carries for 86 yards.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence added 39 yards on the ground in addition to a 23-42, 228-yard day, with a touchdown and a pick. His first-half interception came on what many (including, presumably, Lawrence) thought was a free-play after the Falcons jumped off-sides. However, it was instead ruled an illegal procedure by the Jaguars and, thus, the interception stood. Tavon Austin's touchdown was his first since 2019. Laquon Treadwell was the leading receiver with four catches for 53 yards.

With the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback, Shaq Griffin, out with a concussion, his counterpart, rookie Tyson Campbell, stepped up in a big way. Campbell recorded his first career interception, had three passes defended, and three tackles.

Kicker Matthew Wright was two-for-two on field goals from 22 and 34 yards out each.