Jumbo Shrimp to host news conference Monday at 121 Financial Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will host a news conference Monday conference at 121 Financial Ballpark regarding the Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season.
Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby, Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw and FIS President Bruce Lowthers will be in attendance.
They will discuss information regarding the upcoming Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season, including pertinent partnership details, Jumbo Shrimp postgame fireworks dates, the new broadcast home of the Jumbo Shrimp and select fan giveaways.