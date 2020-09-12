Jumbo Shrimp get the "call up," have been invited to be the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate

While Major League Baseball's new minor league system eliminated several dozen clubs, the Jumbo Shrimp instead get a promotion within Marlins affiliation

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have gotten the call-up to Triple-A.

A long-time Double-A affiliate and an 11-year member of the Miami Marlins organization, the Jumbo Shrimp will now be the last-step before the big leagues, the club announced today. This move comes as Major League Baseball officially extended its invitations to 120 clubs to join its revamped Minor League Baseball system.

“We are incredibly excited about the prospects of bringing the top level of Minor League Baseball to the excellent Jumbo Shrimp fans in Jacksonville and throughout Northeast Florida,” said Jumbo Shrimp owner & CEO Ken Babby. “This is a direct reflection of Jacksonville’s positive and expansive growth, and allows the Jumbo Shrimp to continue our long-term commitment to provide the most affordable family entertainment option on the First Coast. We are also so grateful to continue our long-standing partnership with the Marlins, whose players, coaches and staff have embraced our community for the last 12 years.”

The Jumbo Shrimp were previously a Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets from 1962 to 1968. Aside from that six-year stint, they have been a Double-A affiliate their entire history.

For many teams across the baseball landscape, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, will be remembered as a dark day. Major League Baseball unveiled its plans to consolidate its minor league system to 120 teams, effectively eliminating more than 40 minor league teams across the country. Dozens of other teams have switched their affiliation, including the now-former Triple-A home of Marlins, the Wichita Wind Surge (now the Minnesota Twins' Double-A).

But for the Jumbo Shrimp, its a happy, historic day in the franchise's 58-year history.

”We are excited to invite Jacksonville to be the Miami Marlins’ affiliate and rise up to the Triple-A level” said Marlins Vice President of Player Development and Scouting Gary Denbo. “Our organization has appreciated the successful partnership with Jacksonville dating back to 2009. We look forward to our elite players and Player Development staff having the opportunity to take their final steps toward their MLB career in Jacksonville while engaging with the great Jumbo Shrimp fans.”