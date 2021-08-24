Judy Coughlin, wife of former Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin, suffering from incurable brain disorder

Tom Coughlin and his wife have been married for 54 years and have four children and 11 grandchildren. They currently reside in Atlantic Beach.

Former Jaguars coach and executive vice-president Tom Coughlin revealed in a guest column published in the New York Times on Tuesday that his wife Judy was diagnosed last year with progressive supranuclear palsy, a brain disorder that affects the ability to walk, speak, think and control body movements.

The disorder is incurable. Coughlin, the Jaguars first coach from 1995-2002 who later won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, said in the column that symptoms began occurring four years ago and his wife's condition has slowly deteriorated.

"Our hearts are broken," Coughlin wrote in the column. "Judy has been everything to our family. For the past four years, we’ve helplessly watched her go from a gracious woman with a gift for conversation, hugging all the people she met and making them feel they were the most important person in the room, to losing almost all ability to speak and move."

Coughlin and his wife have been married for 54 years and have four children and 11 grandchildren. They currently reside in Atlantic Beach.

Coughlin said he has been the primary caregiver for his wife and said the best thing readers can do is honor those who have to perform that function for their loved ones.

"Judy’s decline has been nothing but gut-wrenching and has placed me in a club with the tens of millions of other Americans who serve as a primary caregiver for a loved one," he wrote. "Admittedly, transitioning from being with an N.F.L. franchise to full-time caregiver wasn’t easy. It’s still not easy. The playbook is either changing by the minute or so numbingly repetitious, you lose track of time and self.

"I am not seeking sympathy. It’s the last thing I want. It’s the last thing that most caregivers want. Taking care of Judy is a promise I made 54 years ago when she was crazy enough to say 'I do.'

"I do want the players I coached in college and in the N.F.L. who thought all my crazy ideas about discipline, commitment and accountability ended when they left the field to know that is not the case. The truth is that is when those qualities matter most. A friend said we don’t get to choose our sunset, and that’s true, but I am so blessed to get to hold Judy’s hand through hers."

Coughlin's wife has been by his side for most of the functions related to his Jay Fund Foundation which has raised more than $13 million for victims of childhood cancer.

Coughlin was 68-60 with the Jaguars and led the team to four consecutive playoff appearances, highlighted by a 14-2 season in 1999. He later coached the Giants for 12 years, going 102-90 and winning the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowls.

Coughlin returned to the Jaguars in 2017 to run football operations. The team won the AFC South that season and came a game away from the Super Bowl but two years later, Coughlin was let go.