Former JU women's basketball player chronicles speedy rise to AEW stardom

Jade Cargill says she embraces the challenges that come with professional wrestling. A mindset she established during her years as a Dolphin.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From the banks of Jacksonville University to the bright lights of All Elite Wrestling, Jade Cargill is on the national stage in her own backyard.

"It feels like home, I still have family in Orange Park, Jacksonville is home," Cargill said.

The 29-year-old JU women's basketball alum made her AEW debut March 3rd 2021. She's undefeated at 28-0 and is the AEW TBS Champion.

A rise to stardom that's taken her by surprise.

"It's been a blessing no, I had no idea being that I had no previous martial arts experience, no type of taekwondo, no type of wrestling experience ever," Cargill said.

Cargill played for the Dolphins from 2010-2014, where her AEW rise to stardom started, even if she didn't quite know it. Her strength and conditioning training at JU molded her body for the ring.

Her potential was locked away for several years until a mutual friend connected Cargill with WWE Hall of Fame member, Mark Henry.

"I thought about it. I was like, yea sure so she put me in touch with Mark and we had our conversation. He came down to watch me train and he knew I was a freak of nature and when I want something I'm going to take it," Cargill said.

"He told me from Day 1 I'm putting my head on a chopping block and if you don't do what you say you're going to do that's going to really mess with me and don't embarrass me and I promised him I was going to put in the work because as athletes that's what we do," Cargill added.

Cargill has achieved a rare amount of success in a short window , but is far from being satisfied.