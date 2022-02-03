x
Former JU women's basketball player chronicles speedy rise to AEW stardom

Jade Cargill says she embraces the challenges that come with professional wrestling. A mindset she established during her years as a Dolphin.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From the banks of Jacksonville University to the bright lights of All Elite Wrestling, Jade Cargill is on the national stage in her own backyard. 

"It feels like home, I still have family in Orange Park, Jacksonville is home," Cargill said.

The 29-year-old JU women's basketball alum made her AEW debut March 3rd 2021. She's undefeated at 28-0 and is the AEW TBS Champion. 

A rise to stardom that's taken her by surprise.

"It's been a blessing no, I had no idea being that I had no previous martial arts experience, no type of taekwondo, no type of wrestling experience ever," Cargill said.

Cargill played for the Dolphins from 2010-2014, where her AEW rise to stardom started, even if she didn't quite know it. Her strength and conditioning training at JU molded her body for the ring. 

Credit: Scott Lesh
Jade Cargill at AEW Dynamite's show in Atlantic City on Feb. 9.

Her potential was locked away for several years until a mutual friend connected Cargill with WWE Hall of Fame member, Mark Henry. 

"I thought about it. I was like, yea sure so she put me in touch with Mark and we had our conversation. He came down to watch me train and he knew I was a freak of nature and when I want something I'm going to take it," Cargill said. 

"He told me from Day 1 I'm putting my head on a chopping block and if you don't do what you say you're going to do that's going to really mess with me and don't embarrass me and I promised him I was going to put in the work because as athletes that's what we do," Cargill added. 

Cargill has achieved a rare amount of success in a short window , but is far from being satisfied.

"I just arrived and have so much to do so much to absorb and I don't feel like I've done anything yet," she said. 

