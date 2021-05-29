JU wins 2021 ASUN Championship

The fourth-seeded Dolphins go from last-place in the regular season standings to earning the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament

As the saying goes: "you can't predict baseball."

Jacksonville University, 15-32 in the 2021 regular season, dominated the ASUN Tournament field, going 5-1 over the last two weekends and capping it off with a 7-3 win over top-seeded Liberty University in Saturday's championship game. The win gives the Dolphins the automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. They will find out their Regional site during Monday night's Selection Show.

In an identical showing to their quarterfinal meeting with the Flames, JU jumped out to a 2-1 lead after an inning, this time courtesy a Matt Casella two-run homer. That's the way the score would stay until the seventh inning. The Dolphins plated five more runs off of: an error, two fluky hits, a pair of walks and a wild pitch. Liberty would rally for a pair of runs in the ninth inning, but it would not be enough.

Redshirt sophomore Mason Adams went 6 2/3 for Chris Hayes' Dolphins, allowing just that one run off of five hits with seven strikeouts.