JU will not compete in ASUN Conference Tournament due to COVID-19 cases

There will be no "home court advantage" for the Jacksonville University men's basketball team next week at the ASUN Conference Tournament.
Despite hosting this year's tourney alongside neighboring North Florida, Tony Jasick's Dolphins (11-13, 5-9) have suffered additional setbacks within the parameters of COVID-19 protocols. The program had already cancelled its games scheduled for this upcoming weekend, and, now, their season is over.
"I'm heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and for everyone around them who has worked so hard to make it this far," Athletic Director Alex Gilbert said in a statement by the school. "It's unfortunate that this group won't be able to compete for a championship; something every single student-athlete drives to achieve. I know this community will rally around these student-athletes and support them through this difficult time and while that may not make up for losing out on this opportunity, I hope it gives these young men and their families some relief knowing that our top priority is their health and well-being."
Jacksonville would have been the projected eighth seed in the field, as of today's standings. JU and UNF are still on-course to serve as the exclusive sites for this year's men's basketball tournament, beginning Wednesday, March 3. Seeding is expected to be released later this weekend.