It's completely organic.

It's not choreographed.

And it's taking the Internet by storm.

"We did it a few times the years before he was the head coach, but I feel like it's becoming more of a constant thing with us this year," senior Jasmyn Brown said.

Added JU grad and current assistant coach Stephanie Edwards: "We kinda had to will Coach Haney a little bit because he's kinda a laid back type of guy."

"No, it's all Coach Haney. It's all Coach Haney," interjected fellow assistant coach Dawn Brown with a laugh.

When asked about the Dolphins', post-game celebrations that have gone "viral," Jacksonville University's first-year head coach smiled. "You have to celebrate those small victories every time you have an opportunity to," Darnell Haney said.

And JU certainly has had a lot to celebrate.

Following an 80-72 win over cross-town rival North Florida, the Jacksonville University women's basketball team moved to 11-7 on the season, 4-2 in the ASUN Conference. The Dolphins have a firm hold of third-place in the conference.

Moreover, those dancing videos are more than just entertaining: they serve as tangible evidence of the culture Haney, a long-time assistant at JU, has created.

"Soon as he stepped on campus my sophomore year, the attitude he had as a winner -- as an assistant coach -- without a doubt he deserved the position [of head coach]," former Dolphin basketball player and current assistant Briona Brown said.

"It made me really feel comfortable here because of the culture here," Dawn Brown, a 2005 graduate of Jacksonville State, said. "Because of how important it is for us to be a family and come together."

On the court... and in the post-game, locker room celebration.