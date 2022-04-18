JU men's basketball hosts local wheelchair basketball team to celebrate recent National Championship win

The Brooks Bullsharks played in a scrimmage and gave the Dolphins a lesson in wheelchair basketball at JU's brand new basketball performance center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eyes wide and mouths open, the Brooks Bullsharks, were on another world Monday when they rolled into Jacksonville University's Basketball Performance Center.

The team, fresh off winning a National Championship, were invited to spend the day with the Jacksonville University men's basketball team.

"To see them come out and play with us and to have an opportunity to play with them is really big," Jacksonville guard, Gyasi Powell, said.

"Anytime you can give back is a beautiful thing, I mean kids look up to us as superheroes in a way and anytime we can come through and just make their days and touch them personally is a beautiful thing," Jacksonville guard, George Pridgett, said.

The Bullsharks are completely funded by Brooks Rehabilitation.

Bullsharks player, Christian Borne's mother, Elaine, is a professor at Jacksonville University. When the school learned Elaine's son's team had won a national title it wanted to congratulate them with a celebration at the performance center.

The team scrimmaged the Bullsharks in a game of wheelchair basketball, it was more like a lesson than a game.

"That was the highlight of my day man," Bullsharks player, Tim Houston, said with a smile when asked about seeing the Dolphins struggle during the scrimmage.

"I thought because of my basketball skills it would kind of be easy but no, it was really hard," Powell said.

The experience was one of a kind for both sides and a great gesture from of Jacksonville's major institutions.