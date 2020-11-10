Jaguars Preview: Jacksonville Without Josh Allen in Sunday's Divisional Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last time the Jaguars traveled to Houston, Gardner Minshew led a comeback that almost resulted in his first win as a starting quarterback. This time around he is a full season in and hoping to bring a different outcome back to Jacksonville. But the story is not about Gardner this week, it's about the Jaguars defensive line. Josh Allen was ruled out Saturday before the team left Jacksonville.

Friday Doug Marrone had this to say about Allen's chances of playing. “I feel like, obviously, it’s 50-50, we’re just going to try to see where he’s at tomorrow. That’s how I have him listed. And then, obviously if he’s not, then we’ve got to be able to—you know, it’s a tough challenge. I mean, they’ve got some crafty veteran receivers out there, they’ve got a quarterback that can do a lot of things: scramble, run. So, I think it’s going to be a great challenge for us. But make no mistake, we’ve got to get some guys obviously getting to the quarterback and getting him off rhythm.”