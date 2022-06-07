Judge dismisses former kicker Josh Lambo's suit against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Lambo says that former coach Urban Meyer kicked him during practice. In a motion to dismiss, representatives for the Jaguars wrote that the team wasn't responsible.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

A judge has granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo against the team.

Lambo sued the Jaguars for his full $3.5 million salary and damages for emotional distress and reputational harm which he said stemmed from an abusive environment fostered by former coach Urban Meyer.

In the lawsuit, he claimed that Meyer kicked him during a practice in August 2021.

A legal representative for the Jaguars wrote in the motion to dismiss that the team was not responsible because 'Meyer, not the Club, allegedly assaulted and battered" him, and that doing so was not within the legitimate scope of his employment.

In the motion, the Jaguars legal counsel said the team immediately reached out to Lambo's agent after his "verbal account of Meyer's batter."

The motion sates that Lambo "did not respond to the Club's legal counsel or report any other of Meyer's alleged behavior," and did not "comply with a mandatory grievance procedure prior to bringing this lawsuit."