The Jaguars now have one remaining 2019 draft pick left to sign. 7th overall selection Josh Allen out of the University of Kentucky put pen to paper on Thursday. All first round picks are to sign a four year deal with a fifth year option. Allen's 7th overall slot was worth just under $23 million.

“Now, I get to put my head down, get to work and continue to try and be the best player I can.”

Allen did not miss a game in his four year journey at Kentucky.