They don't call it Sacksonville for nothing.

And its newest resident is already making waves.

Jaguars' 2019 first-round draftee Josh Allen was lights-out in the team's third preseason game, tallying four tackles (two for loss) and two quarterback hits in a defense-dominated, 22-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Jaguars' first-team defense played the first four series in Miami, but Allen remained in the game deep into the second quarter, lining up both on the defensive line and in-coverage. Allen wasn't even hogging the stat sheet: at one point, he pressured Dolphins' quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it was Dawuane Smoot who technically brought Fitzpatrick down and earned the sack. Jacksonville forced three-and-out's on the Dolphins' first three drives.

The Jaguars' offense also went three-and-out on their first two possessions, but Nick Foles and his new teammates found some traction on their third drive, highlighted by Foles' 10-yard touchdown to Dede Westbrook. The Dolphins would then score 22 unanswered against the Jaguars' second and third team defenses.

Foles finished 6 of 10 for 48 yards. He did throw an interception on his final throw of the night, as former Patriot Eric Rowe was able to make a play and jump in front of a diving Westbrook. Westbrook had four receptions for 29 yards.

Running back Leonard Fournette had seven carries for 27 yards, but turned heads the most in the receiving game. Although he only had two catches for 19 yards (and dropped the first pass thrown his way), Fournette's rumbled for 15 yards on his final reception -- largely after contact.

The Jaguars' special teams did struggle mightily and took a hit to their numbers -- literally. Wide receiver D.J. Chark left the game with a concussion after getting popped by the Dolphins on kick return duty. Chark was able to walk off the field under his own power after lying on the ground for several minutes. Fortunately for the Jags, Chark's knee was down, and the Dolphins' would-be fumble recovery was called back.

Both of Keelan Cole's punt returns went for zero yards, and Quadree Henderson only managed 15 yards between his two punt return opportunities. Newcomers Tre McBride and Michael Walker were bright spots, as both had 27 yard kick-off returns.

In addition to Chark, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) and wide receiver Terrelle Pryror Sr. (hamstring) left the game with injuries. Ogbuehi came in on the Jaguars' third-drive after Cam Robinson got the start for the Big Cats. It was Robinson's first game-action since tearing his ACL last season against the Patriots.

Jacksonville (0-3) finishes the preseason at home next Thursday, August 29, against the Atlanta Falcons (0-3).