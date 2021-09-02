Jordan Travis gets start at QB for Florida State vs. Notre Dame

The redshirt sophomore has beaten out UCF grad transfer McKenzie Milton as the Noles' opening day starter.

Finally, the debate over which Florida State quarterback will get the start in the season-opening game has been resolved.

Shortly before kickoff, the starting lineup for the Seminoles was announced on the jumbotron. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis was announced as the sole starting quarterback for the Seminoles game against No. 7 Notre Dame at Doak Campbell Stadium. This comes after an impressive offseason of growth from Travis entering his third season as a Seminole.

Travis was the incumbent quarterback for the Seminoles, starting six of their nine games in 2020. However, it was widely assumed UCF graduate transfer McKenzie Milton would beat him out for the job as he returned from a severe knee injury suffered at UCF in 2018.

Travis was the Seminoles' leading rusher last season with 559 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. However, his overall passing ability left plenty to be desired. He completed just 55% of his passes and had as many interceptions as he had passing touchdowns (6).

FSU head coach Mike Norvell has made a point of saying that Travis was extremely limited last offseason and has benefitted greatly from a full offseason this. From what has been seen at practice this spring and fall, this is definitely the case. Travis has demonstrated growth as a passer throughout the Seminoles' offseason.

That growth, if carried into the season, paired with his athleticism could make him quite an asset for the Seminoles this season.