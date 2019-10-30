Former Bartram Trail quarterback Joey Gatewood has left the Auburn football program, according to 247Sports' Brandon Marcello.

A redshirt freshman, Gatewood has served as true freshman Bo Nix's back-up all season, appearing in seven games and accounting for five total touchdowns as a package quarterback.

According to the report, Gatewood met with Auburn head coach Guz Malzahn Tuesday afternoon and did not attend practice.

In eight starts this year, Nix has completed just 53.9% of his passes, including a 41.9% mark against Top-10 teams LSU and Florida. This prompted reporters to ask Malzahn Sunday -- following the Tigers' loss to LSU -- if he would consider a change at quarterback.

“Well, I mean, we’re going to do what’s best for our team, but right now a lot of the things — Bo was put in some pretty tough situations on nine third-down-and-10-plus (at LSU), and there was some things that he would like to have back, but there were also some things that he did well,” Malzahn said. “So he’ll continue to improve. That’s how we’re looking at it."

A former four-start prospect, Gatewood was the No. 1 "athlete" in the Class of 2018 recruiting class, according to 247 Composite.