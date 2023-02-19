Jimmie Johnson makes NASCAR Cup Series return at the Daytona 500 in new role

Johnson co-owns Legacy Motor Club and will be driving in five NASCAR cup series races this season.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson is back in NASCAR's Cup Series after a couple years in Indy Car.

Johnson, a 7-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, is back at the Daytona 500 in a new role as he is also the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club.

"To have this opportunity to come back not only as a driver, but in ownership capacity is something I didn't see in my cards. But, it's an amazing opportunity that Mr. Gallagher presented me with, and this is an amazing race to be a part of and a team that has huge aspirations and to be a part of something that's growing is exciting and I'm having a lot of fun with it." Johnson said.

Legacy Motor Club is the rebranded and revamped Petty GMS team.

"The two years I spent in Indy Car I also recognized the contacts I have and the ability to reach CEO's and tell our story and look for an opportunity with partners it's been fun I've enjoyed that side of the sport more than I've anticipated, and it's led me to this opportunity." Johnson said.

Johnson will be competing against some old friends in the cup series this year, but there are plenty of new faces he'll go up against as well including drivers he remembers seeing as kids.