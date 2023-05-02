Jim Furyk named U.S. Team captain for 2024 Presidents Cup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Presidents Cup and PGA TOUR officials today announced 17-time PGA TOUR winner Jim Furyk has been named captain of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup.
The event will be staged at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal from September 24 to 29 in 2024.
Furyk joins Canada’s Mike Weir, who was named captain of the International Team in November 2022.
Furyk, who will make his debut as captain of the U.S. Team, has appeared in seven Presidents Cups (1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011) and holds a 20-10-3 all-time record.
“Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honor that I am humbled and excited to accept,” said Furyk. “Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 U.S. Team Captain is quite remarkable.”
For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.