Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation excited to bring PGA Champions Tour to Jacksonville

The "Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K" is slated for October 4-10 at Timuquana Country Club.

Tiger Woods.

Byron Nelson.

Arnold Palmer.

Jack Nicklaus.

And, more recently: Steve Stricker and Davis Love III.

Those are the professional golfers that have hosted tournaments on the PGA and PGA Champions Tours. Now, Jacksonville resident Jim Fuyrk has joined that list.

"It's pretty big shoes to fill," the 51-year old Furyk chuckled recently.

But it's an opportunity he and his wife, Tabitha, are honored to have. After 10 years of hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation -- and with Jim now competing more and more on the PGA Champions Tour (formerly the Senior Tour) -- the couple pitched the idea of transitioning that event to a sanctioned, PGA Tour tournament. With PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan's blessing, it's a go.

The Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K is slated for October 4-10. The three days of competition, October 8-10, will feature a championship field with more than 80 golfers; Furyk is "twisting some arms" to get the heaviest of PGA Champions Tour hitters to commit, from Phil Mickelson to John Daly. A concert with a to-be-announced headliner will take place the Tuesday that week at Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonville.

Tickets for the event are $25 for a one-day, grounds pass, and $60 for a three-day pass. With plenty of vendors on the grounds of Timuquana Country Club -- including a football tailgate complete with giant screen TV -- spectators can customize their ticket to fit their interests.