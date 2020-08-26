Florida Golf in good hands with Coach J.C. Deacon

We go one-on-one with the Gators head golf coach.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — "I don't think any of my guys realize how bad I want it for them"

These words define the way Florida Gator Head Golf Coach J.C. Deacon goes about his daily grind. His goal? To bring another title to the University of Florida.

"I think we found the recipe"

J.C. helped recruit Sam Horsfield to Gainesville, a name you will soon be familiar with. Horsfield has won twice on the European Tour in the last two months, qualifying him for the 2020 U.S. Open. Horsfield is the 82nd ranked player in the world. Coach Deacon says Horsfield will be the next Gator to lift a Major Championship Trophy.

Deacon's ability to recruit may stem from an ability to play this difficult game. In 2005 he made it to the semi-finals of the United States Amateur Tournament. He also won the 2020 Florida Open, the second time he's accomplished that feat. That win came a year after he played in a PGA Tour event in his home country at the Canadian Open.