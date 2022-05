CLERMONT, Fla. — CLERMONT - Fort White scratched and clawed its way back from a 5-0 deficit, but its comeback came up just short.

The Indians fell to the Royals 6-5 in the 1A state softball championship game.

“Nothing else I could ask of our girls, I was just proud of the fan support, community. I hate losing, but somebody had to lose this game,” Indians head coach, Chad Padgett, said.