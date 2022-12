The Jags & the Titans are tied for first place in the AFC South. A matchup in Week 18 will decide the title.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Merry Christmas, Jacksonville!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) and the Tennessee Titans (7-8) are tied for first place in the AFC South after the Titans lost to the Houston Texans Saturday.

The Jaguars will play the Texans in Week 17, while the Titans will play the Dallas Cowboys.

But Week 18 will be the big one, when the Jags and Titans will match up and fight for a spot in the postseason.