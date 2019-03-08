The 25th annual Painting of the PawPrints event kicked off in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday.

The event, which is a free family-friendly event, is open to the public involves "painting the town teal" with over 300 bright yellow jaguar paw prints. The paw prints start at the base of the Main Street Bridge and go all the way to TIAA Bank Field, winding along Bay Street and Gator Bowl Boulevard.

During the event, there will be guest appearances by Jaxson de Ville, the ROAR of the Jaguars, the Jacksonville street team and even a few Jaguars players themselves.

The first paw print is painted by Josh Scobee on Gator Bowl Boulevard. Paw Prints will be painted from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with an after-party following the painting in Lot K that lasts until 10 a.m.

The Painting of the PawPrints is hosted by the JAX Chamber and the JAX Chamber Downtown Council.

For more information on this event, click here.