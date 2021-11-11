James Robinson is active, everything else you need to know ahead of Jaguars-Colts

Jacksonville will try to win two consecutive games for the first time since October 2019. Kick-off from Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET.

J-Rob is a-go.

The second-year running back and Top-10 rusher is officially active for the Jaguars' (2-6) battle with the Colts (4-5) Sunday. Robinson had missed the Jaguars' Week Nine win over the Bills after suffering a heel injury during the previous week's loss in Seattle.

How much Robinson plays remains to be seen. He told First Coast News on Thursday that he wouldn't play unless he was "100-percent." The Jaguars will be facing a Colts run-defense that allows just four yards a carry, good for eighth-best in the NFL. For what it's worth: the Bills, last week's opponent, are ranked fourth. In Robinson's absence, the veteran Carlos Hyde ran for 67 yards on 21 carries as the Jaguars' featured tailback against the Bills.

Also for what it's worth: the Jaguars run-defense is ranked third in that same, statistical category, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry. After a dominant, historic performance in last week's 9-6 win over Buffalo, the Jaguars defense will have their hands-full with the Colts' second-year sensation Jonathan Taylor. Taylor has rushed for 821 yards through nine games already this season, the second-best mark in the league only to perennial rushing king Derrick Henry, who is out indefinitely after surgery.

Bottom line: both teams at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday have sophomore sensations at running back. And both will be trying to run the ball. A lot.

#Jaguars inactives vs #Colts



WR Tyron Johnson

RB Devine Ozigbo

CB Tre Herndon

TE Jacob Hollister

OLB/DE Jordan Smith



James Robinson officially active — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 14, 2021

That's no knock on the two quarterbacks in this game. Jaguars' rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was Limited in practice at times this week after suffering an ankle injury against the Bills. Lawrence returned in that game and is full-go against the Colts. Lawrence did struggle against Buffalo, finishing 15-26 for 118 yards and zero touchdowns. On the season, the No. 1 overall pick has thrown for eight touchdowns to nine interceptions with a 59.5 completion percentage. Facing a Colts secondary that has struggled at times (they have allowed 23 passing touchdowns, the most in the NFL), Sunday could be a prime opportunity for Lawrence to truly have the break-out game he has yet to have in his rookie season.

The Colts have received up-and-down results so far from former Pro Bowler Carson Wentz at quarterback. Through nine games, Wentz has thrown for 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions; however, two of those interceptions came down-the-stretch in a critical loss to AFC South rival Tennessee two weeks ago. Last week against the Jets, Wentz finished 22-30 for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

But, again: for the Jaguars defense, stopping Taylor and the Colts' rushing attack is the priority.

"If we're able to stop the run and put them in passing situations where he has to pass more than five yards? I think we'll be good," defensive end Dawuane Smoot told First Coast News earlier this week.