JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Andrew Jackson boys head basketball coach James Collins first met Kobe Bryant when he was in his rookie year.

The Los Angeles Clippers drafted Collins in 1997. That same year, Collins ran into Bryant at the old L.A. Forum. They were both eating hotdogs and Bryant was upset because he wanted more playing time. Collins says he told Bryant he didn’t play at all. In fact, he says his coach at that time did not like to play rookies.

Collins reminded Bryant that he had veterans guards playing in front of him and that his time would come. The next year, Bryant did get more playing time and the rest was history.

Collins watched Bryant develop into one of the greatest professional basketball players in the world. Collins says he marveled at Bryant's work ethic.

“I’ve always been a tireless worker and when you see someone’s work ethic is better than yours, you always try to ramp it up a little more,” Collins said.

But Collins says what he admired most about Bryant was his love for his daughters.

“I watched the pictures when he was with his daughter and it brought me back to the time I shared with my daughter," he said. "When she played sports, the ballet, the academics awards in high school, as well as my son. You have to cherish these moments that you have with kids that you'll remember for a lifetime. It's just unfortunate his other kids won't be able to get that time."

Collins added he has peace because he knows Bryant will live on forever through the youngsters who idolized him and patterned their game after him.

As for who the world lost? Collins says the world lost a basketball ambassador, a husband, a friend, a person who shared his knowledge about the game with the world.