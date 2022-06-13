Jamal Agnew feels stronger than ever as the Jaguars kick returner continues to work back from a season-ending hip injury

Agnew says he's ahead of schedule and that he focused on getting stronger after suffering a season-ending hip injury last season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's hard to take positives out of a brutal season-ending injury. But Jaguars kick returner, Jamal Agnew, did.

"Out of my injury the positive I found was I feel like I had a lot to get better at, my body needed to get stronger, and it always could have been worse," Agnew said.

Agnew said he had to get back to the basics after suffering a hip injury in November against the 49ers. The versatile kick returner and wide receiver said he had to build back his core and basic leg strength, but it helped him get stronger.

"I feel like I'm stronger than I have ever been, to be honest. I feel like this is the strongest I've ever been in my career," Agnew said.

The kick returner returned to field during the latter part of OTAs last week and looked like his old self, quick and fast.