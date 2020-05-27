Getting to know Florida QB commit Jalen Kitna

The Gators land a 2021 commitment from Jalen Kitna, son of former NFL QB, Jon Kitna

BURLESON, Texas — "I did a 40 day fast, asking the Lord to guide me on where I should go"

6 foot 4 quarterback Jalen Kitna believes his future resides at the University of Florida.

Dan Mullen and Florida football's newest quarterback commit Jalen Kitna sits down with Ben Murphy to talk about his decision to bring his talents to Gainesville, Florida. The relationship his dad Jon had with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott who played for Mullen at Mississippi State played a part.

Jalen believes that Dan Mullen is the guy that can help get him to the next level. He has been late to fill into his frame but has plenty of potential ahead.

"I'm a late bloomer. Freshman year I came in at 5'8, 5'9 130 maybe. I played sophomore season at 160."

He is up to 200 pounds and says he runs a "sub 4.7 forty (yard dash)".

"He's coached Dak, he's coached Tim Tebow, Alex Smith"