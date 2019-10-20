CINCINNATI — Cornerback Jalen Ramsey ripped the Jaguars’ front office in an ESPN interview Sunday, saying they portrayed him as a ‘bum’ because he missed voluntary workouts during the team’s offseason program.

The Jaguars traded Ramsey this past Tuesday to the Los Angeles Rams for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round in 2021. Despite missing three games because of a sore lower back issue, Ramsey started Sunday for the Rams against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ramsey said his problems in Jacksonville started when the Jaguars made their front office change in January 2017 when owner Shad Khan hired Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations.

Though he did not name Coughlin, he said the front office didn’t care to understand this generation of players on the team or as people in general.

Ramsey said he was talked bad about ‘by the guys in the front office to the media’ for attending volunteer workouts in the offseason program.

″I was basically portrayed as a bum,″ Ramsey said. ″I was portrayed as a guy that didn’t work hard and was just given everything. He’s probably just chillin, not doing anything. That definitely rubbed me the wrong way.″

