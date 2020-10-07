Jaguars limit TIAA Bank Field to 25% capacity at games in 2020

The organization sent a memo to season ticket holders regarding seating capacity this fall.

In a bombshell announcement Friday. the Jacksonville Jaguars released a statement stating that TIAA Bank Field will only be able to seat approximately 25% of its capacity at each Jaguars home game in 2020.

All season ticket holders will be issued a refund as a result of the change.

"It was our sincere hope to welcome a capacity crowd to TIAA Bank Field this fall and celebrate together with the First Coast community," said the team in a statement. "However, with the health and well-being of everyone in mind, the Jaguars anticipate reducing capacity this season."

The team says once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front.

Read the full memo below:

Dear Season Ticket Member,

The health and safety of the entire Jaguars family, including our fans, remains our highest priority. Alongside our stadium partners and national and local healthcare experts, we have and will continue to work diligently to develop new protocols to ensure our team can return to the field with a clear focus on winning and our fans can return to the stadium with peace of mind.

It was our sincere hope to welcome a capacity crowd to TIAA Bank Field this fall and celebrate together with the First Coast community. However, with the health and well-being of everyone in mind, the Jaguars anticipate reducing capacity this season. In compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines, TIAA Bank Field will be able to seat approximately 25 percent of its capacity at each Jaguars home game in 2020. Once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front.

As a ticket holder, here is what you need to know regarding tickets in 2020:

All season tickets will be returned, and funds paid to date will be credited to accounts. Any payments scheduled for July have been canceled. Season ticket members will have the opportunity to apply credited funds towards the purchase of tickets this season or in 2021.

Full cash refunds will also be made available upon request.

The Jaguars are working with Ticketmaster to develop a new seating chart that allows for six feet of distance between unaffiliated parties. In early August, a new season ticket plan for 2020 will be introduced to existing season ticket members first. Access to tickets will be based on a variety of factors including account tenure. Based on demand, some single-game tickets may become available to the general public at a later date.

Attendance at Jaguars games in 2020 will have no effect on existing season ticket member status. Regardless of your decision to attend Jaguars games in 2020, your account tenure will remain intact. All 2020 seat locations will be protected and offered for renewal in 2021.

The Jaguars and our stadium partners are also evaluating all aspects of our game day experience to ensure it is both safe and enjoyable for our fans. Additional protocols, including parking and entry procedures, are still being developed and will be communicated prior to the start of the season, but will include the following:

Guests planning to attend games in 2020 will be required to wear face coverings as required by current guidelines.

TIAA Bank Field will transition to cashless payment for most exchanges including merchandise and food purchases.

Additional hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the stadium along with increased directional signage to encourage social distancing.

In the coming weeks, you will receive instructions on how to purchase 2020 season tickets under the revised plan. We will continue to provide you with timely updates that allow you to make an informed decision.

In the meantime, please reach out to a Jaguars account representative or by calling the ticket office at 904-633-2000 or emailing ticketing@jaguars.com if you have any questions or concerns.

Chad Johnson