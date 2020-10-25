Jaguars Preview: Will Sacksonville show up on Sunday?

The Jaguars return Pro Bowl second year starter Josh Allen on Sunday to help the cause.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With just five team sacks through 6 games the Jaguars defense is one opposing offenses love to see on the schedule. Jacksonville ranks last in the league in terms of getting the quarterback to the ground. This has put a heavy burden on a young secondary who seemingly have to cover for four or five seconds at a time.

We have agreed in principle, pending the passing of a physical, with the Minnesota Vikings to a trade for Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue in exchange for undisclosed draft picks. pic.twitter.com/uHz2ZADHQH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2020

Part of the struggle has been the depletion of talent on the defensive line. Josh Allen no longer has Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue to add stress to opposing offensive lines. Campbell and Ngakoue, now back together in Baltimore, have more sacks between the two of them than the entire Jaguars roster to this point.