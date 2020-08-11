Jaguars lose in heartbreaking fashion to Texans on Sunday

Jacksonville falls two points shy of Houston on Sunday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars entered the day against the Houston Texans as 7 point underdogs. The Texans just one win so far this season, the lone victory? October 11th when the Texans beat the Jaguars 30-14 to pick up their first and only win of the season.

Jaguars starting QB Jake Luton threw a 73 yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark to take a 7-nothing lead in his first start. Two plays later on the other side of the ball the Texans tied the game with a score of their own, from that point on this game was off and running in the direction of the Houston Texans.

Pro Bowler Josh Allen thought the defensive effort was there in today's loss. “I felt like we had a real good game defensively. There’s a couple stops that we could have prevented. Overall, we get rid of those us-beating-ourselves plays like the penalties, pass interference, jumping offsides. We get rid of those, I feel like we’re in the game. Kudos to everybody, but next week we’ve got to forget about this game, learn from this game and come back next week ready to play against Green Bay.”

With 1:30 left in the game the Jaguars and Jake Luton cut the lead to 27-25 but failed to convert on a two point conversion to tie the game. Even after a career high 59 yarder right before the half, a missed Josh Lambo extra point ends up being the difference in Jacksonville.

Jake Luton's final numbers in his first start totaled to 304 yards through the air, two total touchdowns and one interception.

“It’ll be good to look at it. Right now, it’s really fresh and new. It felt really good to get out there. I felt like we played really hard and I’m really proud of how we played. I wish we could have finished it off, but it was awesome just getting out there.” Jake Luton said of his first start.