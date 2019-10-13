JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From the jump, it was a struggle on offense for both the Jaguars and the Saints. The games' first touchdown did not come until 11:49 left in the fourth quarter when Teddy Bridgewater found Jared Cook to take a 13-6 lead. Gardner Minshew and the offense couldn't find a rhythm on Sunday totaling just 226 yards.

Minshew was 14-29 for 163 yards and one interception. The run game was nowhere to be found, Fournette had 20 carries for just 72 yards. Dede Westbrook was the leaving receiver for the Jaguars, three receptions for 53 yards.

The Jaguars defense gave this team a shot to win against the NFC South's best. New Orleans improves to 5-1 even after a day that their offense only provided 328 yards against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville heads to Cincinnati next week with hopes of getting to 3-4 on the season.