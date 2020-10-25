Chargers hold off late push from Jaguars Sunday afternoon

The Jaguars have now lost six straight games.

The Chargers give the Jaguars their sixth straight loss by a final of 39-29. We thought early in Sunday's game it would be all Chargers throughout. Down 16-nothing the Jaguars looked out of life out of the gates. The Jacksonville offense didn't pick up a first down until under 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

While the game may have ended with a double digit Chargers win the game was back and forth for most of the 2nd half. Gardner Minshew finished today's loss throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. His opposing quarterback, rookie Justin Herbert totaled 347 yards and three touchdowns. It is Herbert's first career NFL victory.

It is the first time in franchise history the Jaguars have given up 30 plus points in six straight games.