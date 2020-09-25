Jaguars fall to 1-2 on the season with a 31-13 loss to Miami

Jacksonville's defense allowed scores on the first three drives in route to their second straight loss.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. More of the latter. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was dominant in the first half, not throwing an incompletion until under 2:00 left in the second quarter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's passer rating in the first quarter was 153.5. The highest rating possible is 158.3. — Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) September 25, 2020

Doug Marrone was not pleased with the early defensive starts in this game, which mirrored the rest of the season.

"We are not executing well, that's the first thing we have to look at."

The Dolphins became the third team in three weeks to score on the opening drive against the Jaguars. They added to that scoring on the first three drives of the game taking a quick 21-7 lead over Jacksonville.

The lone points in the first half came from James Robinson who put the Jaguars on the board with an 11 yard rush with 4:33 left in the first quarter. The Jaguars would not score again until

The source of the problem in tonight's Jaguars loss? The lack of pass rush, which has been a thorn in the side so far this season. The defense didn't sack Ryan Fitzpatrick until the game was out of hand in the fourth quarter, this was Allen's first sack of the season.

"It's disappointing it's something we've been working on" Marrone said after the loss.

Gardner Minshew was less than stellar on Thursday, 30/42 for 274 yards and no touchdowns. His counterpart Ryan Fitzpatrick was 18/20 for 160 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Marrone said after the game the play action game and offensive attack down the field didn't live up to his billing.

"We weren't playing in the sync of how we wanted to play"