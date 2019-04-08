As Doug Marrone and the Jaguars' staff anticipated at the start of training camp, fourth-year pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue has reported to the Jaguars' facility for practice -- but that comes after an 11-day hold-out and a slew of fines.

Ngakoue could face up to $528,650 in fines during his bid for a long-term deal. Ngakoue skipped June's mandatory mini-camp, which could result in a $88,650 fine. He also could be fined $440,000 for missing the first 11 days of training camp. With no long-term deal reached, Ngakoue's base salary remains $2.025 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

After an off-day Saturday, the Jaguars return to the practice field later this morning.

The NFL Network's Ian Rappaport was the first to report this story. Follow First Coast News on-air and online for further details.