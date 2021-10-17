JAGUARS WIN!!! 20-game losing streak ends in London with 23-20 win over Dolphins

Matthew Wright's 53-yard field goal is the difference as the Jaguars snap the second-longest losing streak in NFL history and improve to 1-5

It's over.

Take a deep breath, Duval County.

After a 20-game losing streak and a rollercoaster ride of a Week Six showdown with the Dolphins, the Jaguars (1-5) are back in the win column.

The only-recently signed Matthew Wright made three field goals, including the 53-yard game winner, as the Jaguars were walk-off winners over the Dolphins (1-5). It is Jacksonville's first win in 399 days and their first in London since 2017.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued to make strides. He finished 25-41 for 319 yards and a touchdown, earning his first victory as an NFL quarterback. Lawrence is also the first rookie quarterback to ever win in London.

James Robinson had another tremendous showing, notching his fourth straight game with a score. He had 73 yards on 17 carries, despite being without his starting center and right guard -- and losing back-up right guard Ben Bartch to a concussion midway through.

In his return from the Reserve/Injured List, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 33-47 for 329 yards with two touchdowns to rookie Jaylen Waddle. He was picked off in the third quarter by Nevin Lawson, the first interception of Lawson's eight-year career. The Jaguars defense held the Dolphins to 77 yards on the ground. No run stop was bigger than the fourth down-stop with under two minutes remaining to force a turnover on downs and give the Jaguars the ball back with a chance to win the game.

Much will be made about the coaching miscues on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars had fourth-and-two from the Dolphins' 9-yard line in the third quarter and elected to not kick a field goal. Robinson was stopped for no gain, and the Dolphins turned that into seven-points the other way. Later, in the fourth quarter, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores threw the challenge flag on back-to-back plays, losing both challenges and, in turn, losing a pair of timeouts.

But it's a win. The streak is over.

Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence are in the win column.

The Jaguars are on their bye week next week before traveling to face Seattle on October 31.