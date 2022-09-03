Former Jaguars offensive lineman Will Richardson Jr. arrested on DUI charges in St. Johns County

Richardson was released from the Jaguars on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars offensive lineman Will Richardson was arrested on DUI charges in St. Johns County Friday, court records show.

He was booked on Friday morning at 2:42 a.m. and released at 1:41 p.m. that afternoon.

This incident occured two days after Richardson was released from the Jaguars.

Richardson, 26, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2015 while he was playing for NC State, the school's paper the Technician reported at the time.

In North Carolina, drivers under 21 can be arrested for DWI if they have any measurable amount of alcohol in their blood stream -- Richardson was only 19 at the time of this arrest.