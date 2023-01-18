Jaguars watch party at Daily's Place: Where to park, how to get a spot

While the Jags are in Kansas City fighting for a W, those who can't make it to the game can celebrate here in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you can't make it to watch the Jaguars in Kansas City as they take on the Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, you can still support the team from home on Saturday.

It might not be a home game, but Duval will still be turning up at Daily's Place.

Gate 1 will open at 3:30 p.m. You can park in Lots J & P.

Game viewing starts at 4:30 p.m. and entry and parking are free.

A media representative says 10,000 fans have already RSVP’d to the event. Overflow is expected in TIAA Bank feild.