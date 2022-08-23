Jaguars waive K Ryan Santoso, claim K James McCourt

Santoso missed a 57-yard game-winner Saturday against the Steelers. In 2021, McCourt tied a University of Illinois record with four 50-plus yard field goals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released kicker Ryan Santoso and claimed James McCourt.

Santoso missed two field goals, including a 57-yard game-winner, Saturday against the Steelers.

McCourt was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the week. In 2021, he tied a University of Illinois record with four 50-plus yard field goals on his way to earning All-Big Ten Third-Team honors.

"“It’s impressive [McCourt's leg strength]. That part of it we like, and obviously the consistency is what you look for in kickers, and it will be a good opportunity for him," Head coach Doug Pederson said. "For us, just keep going through the process, we’ve still got a little bit of time before kicks mean something. It will be a good opportunity for him."

The former Charger is the fourth different kicker the Jaguars have had in camp. It's a position Pederson has been in before.

"In 2017 we tried out six guys Week 1, settled on Jake Elliot. He kicked all the way through to the Super Bowl, so I’ve had some experience there," Pederson said.