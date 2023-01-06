Jaguars vs Titans Saturday, January 7th at 8:15pm ET on ABC 25

The Jags have won four straight games and play the Titans Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field with a chance to win the AFC South and clinch a spot in the AFC playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jags host the Tennessee Titans Saturday night at 8:15pm ET for the AFC South title and a spot in the AFC playoffs on the line.

It all comes down to this. Win and you're in. Lose and you need some help.

If the Jags beat the Titans Saturday night, they clinch the four seed in the AFC playoffs and would host a Wild Card playoff game in Jacksonville next weekend.

Their likely Wild Card opponents would be either the Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers-two teams the Jags have already beaten this season.

The Jags beat the Chargers 38-10 on the road in Week 3 as Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 12, the Jags rallied late to beat the Ravens 28-27 on Trevor's touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. and game-winning two-point throw to Zay Jones.

If the Jags lose to the Titans Saturday night, they'll need some help to clinch an AFC wild card spot and likely the AFC's seventh seed.

With a loss to Tennessee, the Jags would need the following to happen in Week 18:

- Patriots lose to Bills

- Dolphins lose to Jets

- Steelers lose to Browns

If the Jags beat the Titans it would be just the fourth time in franchise history that they'd win the AFC South, and the first time since the 2017-18 season that they'd make the playoffs.

Back in the 2018 playoffs, the Jags beat the Bills in the AFC Wild Card, then beat the Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round before losing at New England in the AFC Championship game.