Watch live | Jags rally to beat Titans 20-16 and clinch number four seed in AFC Playoffs

The Jags trailed for much of the game, but they came alive when it counted, coming back to beat Tennessee 20-16 and win their fourth AFC South title in team history.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite trailing for much of the game, the Jags came back late to beat the Titans 20-16 in front of an electric crowd at TIAA Bank Field.

With the win, the Jags are AFC South champs and clinch the four seed in the AFC Playoffs.

They'll host Baltimore or the L.A. Chargers next weekend at The Bank.

The atmosphere was electric as the teal faithful tried to cheer the Jags to their fourth ever division title, and first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season.

Neither team got any points on their first possession, but the Titans struck first on a 51-yard Randy Bullock field goal to make it 3-0 in the first quarter. Tennessee led 3-0 after one quarter of football.

It looked like the Jags might get on the scoreboard, but as they were driving in Tennessee territory but a toss play between Trevor Lawrence and Jamal Agnew went awry and the Titans recovered the ball at their own 31-yard line.

Tennessee was able to cash in on the Jags turnover as the Titans took the ball downfield and Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs hit tight end Chig Okonkwo for the 21-yard touchdown to put Tennessee up 10-0 with 5:32 left before halftime.

On the ensuing Titans kick, Jags return man Jamal Agnew ran it all the way back to midfield to give the Jags great field position as they looked to cut into the Titans 10-0 lead. A couple plays later, Trevor threw a dime to Christian Kirk for the 25-yard touchdown pass to get the Jags on the scoreboard. It was 10-7 Titans with 2:36 left before the half at that point.

Randy Bullock added a 39-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half to put the Titans up 13-7 at halftime.

On the Jags opening drive of the second half Riley Patterson hit a 26-yard field goal to cut the Titans lead to 13-10.

The Titans would answer right back with a 41-yard Randy Bullock field goal to go up 16-10 with 6:02 left in the third quarter.

Jags defensive back Tyson Campbell came up with a huge interception at the end of the third quarter to give the Jags the ball back in Titans territory.

Tennessee led 16-10 after three quarters of football.

After Campbell picked off Dobbs, Riley Patterson hit a 36-yard field goal to cut the Titans lead to 16-13 early in the fourth quarter.

On the Titans next drive, Jags defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris came up with a huge sack on third down to force the Titans to punt it back to the Jags.

With a little under four minutes left in the game, Rayshawn Jenkins came unblocked to strip Josh Dobbs and Josh Allen picked it up and took it back for the scoop and score to give the Jags their first lead of the game 20-16 with 2:51 left.

The Jags made a huge stop on fourth down with about 1:30 remaining in the game and held on to win it 20-16 over the Titans.