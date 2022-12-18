Jaguars upset Dallas Cowboys in overtime

The Cowboys dominated the game in the first half leading 21-7 at halftime, but in the second half the Jaguars took over.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a tale of two halves as the Jaguars upset the Dallas Cowboys in overtime 40-34.

Rayshawn Jenkins who had a monster game, intercepted Dak Prescott’s pass in OT and took it 52 yards for the score as the Jaguars kept their playoff hopes alive. Jenkins had 18 tackles and two interceptions, none bigger than the interception in overtime.

The Cowboys dominated the game in the first half leading 21-7 at halftime, but in the second half the Jaguars took over. Trevor Lawrence threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half.

Late in the 4th quarter, with under two minutes left, it appeared the Jaguars were headed for a loss, when Trevor Lawrence fumbled the ball and the Cowboys recovered. But the Jaguars defense would force a three and out and the Jags would take full advantage. Lawrence would get the Jaguars in field goal range and Riley Patterson nailed a 48-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Jaguars would get the ball first, but the offense would stall. But it was the Jaguars defense that stepped up big. Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for the score as the Jaguars won the game and kept their playoff hopes alive.

With the win the Jaguars snapped their 20 game losing streak to NFC teams and improved to 6-8 on the season. The Jaguars don’t have long to celebrate because they’ve got the New York Jets Thursday night at Met Life Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence finished the game 27-of-42, 318 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.