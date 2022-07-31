Jaguars Training Camp Day 6: Walker, Allen impress during first practice in full pads

Travon Walker and Josh Allen both shined during one-on-one drills at practice.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most anticipated day of training camp finally arrived Sunday.

Full pads.

All eyes were on No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker as the rookie was finally able to showcase his abilities.

After getting stuffed by Will Richardson on his first rep, Walker won his next three reps against Richardson, Walker Little, and Ben Bartch respectively.

Walker was noticeably dominant attacking the inside of the offensive line during one-on-ones and during team drills where he was able to blow up the line and bat down a Trevor Lawrence pass.

The work Walker has been putting in with outside linebacker, Josh Allen, and his position coach, Bill Shuey, has been paying off.

"He studies well, he's a student of the game, he's hard on himself, if he makes a mistake he usually doesn't make it again and that's good to see from young guys," Pederson said.

Allen also had an impressive day during 1-on-1s putting a beautiful move on Little on his first rep.

Little had a rough start losing his first two reps against Allen and Walker, but rebounded nicely winning his final rep against Allen.

The second-year right tackle has been taking first-team reps at right tackle as Jawaan Taylor remains out with a hamstring injury.

Brandon Scherff and Cam Robinson had standout days on the offensive line. Scherff won all of his reps easily as did Robinson.

Scherff noticed an added edge to Robinson during one-on-ones.

"He's [Robinson] a great left tackle in this league and he's very energetic and it's kind of fun when players enjoy it some guys just come out and sulk and moan about practice and it's nice to have fun because it makes the day a lot more enjoyable for everybody else," Robinson said.

Doug Pederson also added Foley Fatukasi has a calf injury and will continue to work off to the side with Taylor.

Trevor Tracker Day 6:

Trevor Lawrence had an up-and-down day during team drills.

Lawrence started 0-5, which included a ball that should have been intercepted by Rayshawn Jenkins and an overthrown ball to Snoop Conner on a wheel route.

He finished the day strong completing 4-6 passes including a couple to Christian Kirk.

Newly signed kicker, Elliott Fry, kicked for the first-time since being signed on Friday.