Jaguars Training Camp Day 13: Defense brings the heat as Tyson Campbell continues to shine

Campbell locked up receivers during 1-on-1 drills and nearly had an interception during 11-on-11s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's hard to keep track of every rep at Jaguars training camp with 85 players creating a teal and white kaleidoscope on a daily basis.

But three weeks in, we've learned which players stand out in the prism.

Tyson Campbell is must-see and it's been hard to miss him.

"It looks like he’s gotten, it looks like stronger, a little bit faster, this offseason then just looking at his football IQ and the way he reads through plays. We had a play the other night in the scrimmage where it looks like man then he ends up falling off last second and we had a sail, an out route almost picked it at the fourth down, you guys probably saw that one. Just the kind of stuff that he does, the little things. He’s playing with some more swag to him this year," quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, said.

Campbell had another standout practice creating several pass breakups during 1-on-1 and team drills, including a near interception of Lawrence during 11-on-11s.

"You see the versatility he's able to play outside, play inside, big receiver, small receiver. He can really cover any type of receiver he needs to, but right now we'll just focus on letting him play left and right and then if we need to we can have him travel," defensive coordinator, Mike Caldwell, said.

Campbell and the rest of the defense made life miserable for the offense. But, on a hot day during a practice Zay Jones called "longer than Lord of The Rings," there were positives to be taken away.

"Kudos to them for dialing it up today. They got us on a few. Just being able to watch that tape and all of us watch it together, talk about how we’re going to protect it, what are our route adjustments, but also protection-wise what would we rather be in versus certain looks, so the more you can get of that the better. That’s just going to help us, but yeah, it wasn’t our sharpest day offensively, but that’s what I was just saying," Lawrence said.

The Jaguars had several players, including DE Roy Robertson-Harris, TE Chris Manhertz, and LG Ben Bartch exit practice with apparent heat exhaustion.

It was unfortunate for Bartch, who was taking first-team reps for the first time since camp started. Tyler Shatley was taking snaps at center with the second-team, but took Bartch's spot at left guard with the first-team when Bartch exited.

Bartch said he was "okay" after practice.

Head coach, Doug Pederson, said the battle between Bartch and Shatley is neck-and neck at this point of camp.

"Both guys are doing extremely well, and it’s good to have depth there at that position because Shatley can play center, too, which is good for us, and we just continue to monitor their progress, but Ben has been doing really well. You could start Ben one week and Tyler the next. It’s that close right now," Pederson said before Monday's practice.

James Robinson (achilles) participated in team drills for the first time during camp. Robinson was wearing a non-contact jersey, but was moving exceptionally well for a running back who injured his achilles less than a year ago.

Defensive coordinator, Mike Caldwell, added there's no timetable for Devin Lloyd (hamstring) to return to contact drills. Lloyd has been held out of contact periods and games since the start of camp.

The Jaguars also announced two roster moves Wednesday as they released DT Malcom Brown and signed OLB Wyatt Ray.

Brown played in 17 games for the Jaguars last season finishing with a career-high 57 tackles. The moves saves the team $3 million.

Ray played in 15 games for the Bengals last season totaling 15 tackles and one sack.

Duval the right fit for Waugh:

Assistant general manager, Ethan Waugh, spent 17 year with the San Francisco 49ers.

If the 49ers former vice president of player personnel was going to leave the Bay Area, it had to be a perfect fit.

Jacksonville checked all the boxes.

"I like building things," Waugh said. "In my past in San Francisco we had a couple of opportunities to kind of turn things around which I really enjoy," Waugh said.

Waugh and Jaguars general manager, Trent Baalke, worked together in San Francisco for 12 seasons. Including from 2011-2016 when Baalke was the 49ers GM.

"We had been paired up throughout that whole time and really get to see the game the same way and see the game the same way and see how the scouting process and how all that comes together the same way," Waugh said.

Waugh was living with his family in South Carolina and working in San Francisco for the last 4-5 years. He said he plans to eventually move to Jacksonville with his family.

A new home for Waugh and place that he called "ripe" for a rebuild, much like the early Kyle Shanahan days in San Francisco.

"When I got here in May and just kind of walking around I didn't even know where the office was where the draft room was any of those things, but you kind of bump into players in the hallway you bump into coaches you have that feeling. That doesn't happen very often in football I think you feel it you know it and that's what I felt I do think there's a very good atmosphere in the building," Waugh said.