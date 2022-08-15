Jaguars Training Camp Day 12: Jaguars have live practice under the lights, waive Jake Luton

The Jaguars switched up their practice schedule moving Monday's practice to TIAA Bank Field at night. The team also waived QB Jake Luton and K Elliott Fry.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars switched things up on Day 12 of training camp as they moved practice to TIAA Bank Field at night.

"It does break it up, plus we haven’t had fans at practice, and it gives our organization and their families a chance to come and watch the guys practice tonight and just a way to get back together with them," head coach, Doug Pederson, said.

It was the final live hitting practice of training camp and it produced some chippy moments as Laquon Treadwell and Chris Claybrooks got into a scuffle during team drills and had to be separated.

Montaric Brown and Marvin Hall also jawed at each other after Brown hit Hall hard.

The defense performed well during team drills as it stuffed several runs close to the line of scrimmage and caused a couple coverage sacks.

Trevor Lawrence and the offense struggled at times during team drills, including Evan Engram who dropped a couple balls.

Pederson said the first-team offense and defense will see an uptick in playing time this week against the Steelers after only seeing a few series against the Browns.

“Yeah, for me I do want to see our starters play a little longer, go a little deeper in the second quarter. Our defensive starters haven’t played a ton in the first two games. They’ve done well, they just haven’t played a whole lot. I want to see them play a little bit more in this game and same with the offense. Again just start seeing the consistency with those two units. Overall, just treating this like a normal in-season game plan type game then get ready for Atlanta next week," Pederson said.

The Jaguars also cut five players ahead of Wednesday's roster cutdown.

RB Matt Colburn II (waived)

K Elliott Fry (waived/injured)

QB Jake Luton (waived)

WR Ryan McDaniel (waived)

OLB Wyatt Ray (waived)

"First of all, I really appreciate all that these guys did for us in the offseason and training camp. They gave everything they had to us, and we appreciate that. I’ve been in their shoes too many times to understand exactly and know exactly what they’re going through. It’s just part of the business. By rules we have to reduce our roster by five guys, and we’ve got to do five after next week and get it down to 53 after that. It’s part of the business. It also gives them an opportunity to seek employment somewhere else and try to stay in this league as much as they can," Pederson said.

Luton was 22 of 38 for 186 yards and one interception in preseason action against the Raiders and Browns.

C.J. Beathard and undrafted rookie E.J. Perry are the only other quarterbacks on the roster.